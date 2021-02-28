Shesterkin stopped one of the two shots he faced in relief of Alexandar Georgiev, eventually taking the loss as the Rangers fell 4-1 to the Bruins.

Georgiev left the ice midway through the first period to be checked for a concussion, forcing Shesterkin to man the crease for the rest of the opening frame with the Rangers already down 1-0. Unfortunately, the one goal he allowed proved to be the winner for Boston. Shesterkin now has a rough 4-7-1 record on the season, but his 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage are superior to Georgiev's ratios.