Shesterkin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks, with Anaheim's fourth goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 29-year-old netminder has hit a tough stretch in December. Shesterkin has given up at least three goals in four straight starts, going 1-2-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .881 save percentage and getting little help at either end of the ice -- the erratic Rangers scored just three total goals in those three losses. Better days should be ahead for Shesterkin, but his 13-11-3 record on the season is once again dipping close to .500.