Shesterkin turned aside 30 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. The ugly loss was mostly a team effort by the Rangers, and turnovers, odd-man rushes and net-front traffic gave Shesterkin little chance on any of the pucks that beat him. He's still looked a little off since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-November, and over his last seven starts Shesterkin has a 4-3-0 record with a 3.17 GAA and .910 save percentage.