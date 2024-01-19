Shesterkin allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a tough outing for Shesterkin, who allowed a pair of goals in each of the first two periods before Vegas added an empty-netter in the final frame, halting the 28-year-old netminder's winning streak at two. With the loss, Shesterkin falls to 18-11-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.84 GAA this season. Shesterkin should get one more start this week, with the Rangers playing Saturday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim.