Shesterkin stopped 36 shots in a 5-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Shesterkin was outstanding despite the Canucks outshooting the Rangers by a 39-12 margin. Vancouver had an 11-1 shot advantage in the first period and peppered the Rangers netminder with 15 pucks in the third frame. Shesterkin snapped his three-game losing skid to improve to 24-25-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 53 starts this season.