Shesterkin kicked out 34 of 38 shots in a 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Monday.

Shesterkin surrendered at least a goal in each period, including two markers on 16 shots in the final frame. Buffalo also scored on an empty net. Shesterkin has been solid overall in 2023-24, posting an 8-4-0 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage through 12 contests. However, he's struggled recently, allowing a minimum of three goals in three of his last four outings. It won't get any easier for him in the short term as the Rangers are set to battle against Detroit next, which ranks fifth this campaign with 3.70 goals per game.