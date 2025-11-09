Shesterkin stopped 21 of 25 shots on net in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Islanders.

Shesterkin started each period strong, keeping the net tidy inside the first 10 minutes of each frame. However, the Islanders' offense kicked into gear in the second half of each period, scoring on Shesterkin at least once each time out. The 29-year-old goaltender now has a 4-6-2 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 12 appearances this year. After posting a 1.17 GAA and a .957 save percentage through his first six appearances, Shesterkin has struggled to a 3.64 GAA and an .862 save percentage over his last six starts. The Rangers have been shut out in each of his last two starts, so his poor recent results are due at least in part to the struggles of the skaters in front of Shesterkin. His next chance to get back on track is Monday against Nashville.