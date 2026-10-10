Shesterkin (lower body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Capitals.

Shesterkin was injured as his right leg got jammed into the post as he made his way back to the crease on a scrambled play in the Rangers' zone. The 30-year-old goalie can be considered day-to-day for now, but he put no weight on his leg as he exited the ice, which doesn't bode well. If he misses time, the Rangers are in a pickle since both Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) and Spencer Martin (lower body) are also sidelined. Expect Dylan Garand to get a heavy run of starts if Shesterkin misses time, though the Rangers could also pursue the trade route to help their depth.