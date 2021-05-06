Shesterkin will start Thursday's game against Boston.
Shesterkin was shelled to the tune of five goals on 39 shots in his last start Monday against the Capitals. He'll look for a better fate in the Rangers' penultimate game of the season against a Bruins team jockeying for playoff positioning with the Penguins, Islanders and Capitals.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Crumbles against Caps•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looks to build on success vs. Caps•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: No support in crushing loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal against Islanders•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sharp in Tuesday's win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Right back in there against Swords•