Shesterkin will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has been excellent since returning from a groin injury, generating a .938 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA across three appearances. This is certainly a favorable matchup, as the Sabres carry a 17-game losing streak into their matchup against the Flyers on Wednesday.