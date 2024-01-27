Shesterkin stopped 15 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas' final goal was scored into an empty net. The Rangers out-shot the opposition 38-19 on the night but couldn't take advantage of their opportunities, while puck luck was definitely on the Knights' side -- two of the tallies against Shesterkin came on tip-ins, while a third was the product of a hard carom off the end boards that went straight to Jonathan Marchessault and gave the netminder no time to react. Shesterkin will be happy to put January behind him, and through 10 starts on the month he's gone 4-5-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .863 save percentage.