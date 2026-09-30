Shesterkin stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Shesterkin kept Boston off the board for more than 56 minutes before Fraser Minten finally beat him with 3:46 remaining in regulation. JJ Peterka added another goal just 52 seconds later, and Boston's third tally went into an empty net after Shesterkin was pulled for an extra attacker. Despite taking the loss, Shesterkin had a solid showing overall, though he'll need more support from the offense if he's going to earn a few wins here and there. The star goaltender, who posted a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 51 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, should remain between the pipes when the Rangers take on the Lightning on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.