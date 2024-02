Shesterkin will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against the Islanders, surrendering five goals on 41 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a difficult home matchup with a Dallas team that's 17-6-5 on the road this year.