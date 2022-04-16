Shesterkin will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Red Wings, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, surrendering three goals on 24 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 35th win of the year in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 11-21-3 on the road this season.