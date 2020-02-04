Shesterkin will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, yo reports.

Shesterkin has been fantastic since joining the Rangers on Jan. 6, compiling a 3-1-0 record while posting an impressive .927 save percentage through four appearances. The Russian rookie will attempt to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a tough Toronto team that's averaging 3.81 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.