Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Taking on Toronto
Shesterkin will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, yo reports.
Shesterkin has been fantastic since joining the Rangers on Jan. 6, compiling a 3-1-0 record while posting an impressive .927 save percentage through four appearances. The Russian rookie will attempt to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a tough Toronto team that's averaging 3.81 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.
