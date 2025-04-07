Now Playing

Shesterkin will defend the home crease against the Lightning on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has been inconsistent recently, going 2-2-1 with a 3.42 GAA and .881 save percentage over his last five starts. He'll face a tough test against Tampa Bay on Monday, as the Lightning rank second in the NHL with 3.54 goals per game.

