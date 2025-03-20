Shesterkin will start Thursday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin has been charged with losses in his last two starts, going 0-2-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .914 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are tied for ninth in the NHL with 3.19 goals per game this season.
