Shesterkin will defend the cage against the Kraken at home Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has been struggling for consistency of late, allowing just one goal in three of his last six contests while also giving up four or more goals in the other three. Even so, the Russian netminder should continue to see the majority of the workload ahead of Jonathan Quick. As such, Shesterkin remains a top-end fantasy target moving forward.