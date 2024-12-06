Shesterkin will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Penguins, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin is riding a five-game losing streak, and he's posted a 3.69 GAA and .903 save percentage during that time. However, he's continued to see plenty of playing time, as he'll be between the pipes for the fifth time in the Rangers' last six games.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets little help again•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to face Devils•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses despite making 32 saves•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Facing Flyers•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stuck in short losing streak•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Guarding road goal•