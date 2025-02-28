Shesterkin will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has won his last two starts, allowing only four goals on 77 shots (.948 save percentage) in road victories over the Islanders and Pittsburgh. It has been a tough campaign for the 29-year-old, who is 20-20-2 with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage, his worst season in the six years he has been the Rangers goaltender. Shesterkin will face the Maple Leafs who have won three straight games on the road. Toronto is generating 3.19 goals per game, 12th in the NHL this season.