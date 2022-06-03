Shesterkin will face the Lightning at home Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Shesterkin has stopped exactly 37 of 39 shots in three straight games, including Wednesday's Game 1 victory over Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old is now 9-5 with a .929 save percentage through 15 postseason contests.
