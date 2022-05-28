Shesterkin will guard the home goal in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Hurricanes. Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin will look to bounce back yet again after losing a tough Game 5 on Thursday. The 26-year-old has a 6-5 record, a 2.80 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 12 playoff appearances. The Hurricanes are 0-5 on the road this postseason, and Shesterkin will look to keep them winless in their travels to potentially force a Game 7 on Monday.