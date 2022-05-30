Shesterkin will get the starting nod in Carolina on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin was terrific in Saturday's Game 6 win, stopping 37 shots and forcing the series back to Carolina for Game 7. He's allowed three or fewer goals in all six games this series, registering a 1.68 GAA and a .949 save percentage in the process. The 26-year-old will look to end the Hurricanes' undefeated streak at home to book the Rangers' ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.