Shesterkin will face the Panthers at home Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin has allowed a combined five goals while losing his last two outings. The reigning Vezina winner has fallen to 20-8-6 with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 34 appearances. However, he's registered just a .907 save percentage in 21 home starts.
