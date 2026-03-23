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Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Monday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Dylan Garand played in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to Winnipeg. The 30-year-old Shesterkin has lost his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 61 shots. However, he has a 22-14-6 record this campaign with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 43 appearances. Ottawa ranks ninth in the league with 3.35 goals per game this season.

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