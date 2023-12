Shesterkin will defend the road net Saturday against Boston, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin has surrendered 15 goals on 93 shots during his three-game losing streak. He has posted a 10-7-0 record this season with a 3.02 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 17 appearances. Boston is tied for 14th in the league this campaign with 3.25 goals per contest.