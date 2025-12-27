Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will defend the road net against the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin has won his past three outings while allowing only eight goals on 91 shots. He has a 16-11-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 30 appearances. Shesterkin allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Islanders on Nov. 8, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Four wins in last five games•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Game changer in overtime•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sharp in overtime win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Exits ice first Thursday•