Shesterkin will defend the road net against the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has won his past three outings while allowing only eight goals on 91 shots. He has a 16-11-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 30 appearances. Shesterkin allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Islanders on Nov. 8, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter.