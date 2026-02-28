Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin returned to action Thursday after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury. He allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia. Shesterkin is 17-12-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 35 outings this season. The Penguins are generating 3.42 goals per game in 2025-26, fifth in the NHL.