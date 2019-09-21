Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Saturday
Shesterkin will get the start in goal for Saturday night's contest against the Flyers.
According to Rangers head coach Dan Quinn, the plan is for Shesterkin, 23, to play all three periods. The young netminder will certainly be looking to make a quality first impression with his new club after posting a 24-4-0 record last season with St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.