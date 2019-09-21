Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Saturday

Shesterkin will get the start in goal for Saturday night's contest against the Flyers.

According to Rangers head coach Dan Quinn, the plan is for Shesterkin, 23, to play all three periods. The young netminder will certainly be looking to make a quality first impression with his new club after posting a 24-4-0 record last season with St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL.

