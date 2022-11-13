Shesterkin will get the starting nod against Arizona on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin defeated the Red Wings on Thursday to pick up his first win since Nov. 1. The 26-year-old is 7-2-2 despite a pedestrian .909 save percentage and 2.53 GAA through 11 starts. In his last three home outings, Shesterkin has given up eight goals on 81 shots.