Shesterkin will protect the home net Sunday against the Capitals, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has lost his past two outings, surrendering nine goals on 44 shots during that span. He has a 16-10-0 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 26 games played this campaign. The Capitals sit 30th in the league this season with 2.38 goals per contest.