Shesterkin will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has been shaky this month; in seven January starts, he's gone 3-4-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .869 save percentage. He was tagged with four goals on 25 shots in a loss to Vegas in his last outing. Shesterkin is 18-11-0 this season with a lackluster 2.84 GAA and .902 save percentage.