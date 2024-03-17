Shesterkin will patrol the home crease Sunday versus the Islanders, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Shesterkin surrendered five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday during his last outing. Prior to that, he stopped 54 shots in two consecutive shutout victories. Shesterkin has a 28-14-2 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 44 appearances. The Islanders sit 19th in the league this season with 3.02 goals per contest.