Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin has surrendered only four goals on 112 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 17-15-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Colorado is tied for eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-1 to Boston on Saturday.
