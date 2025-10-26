Shesterkin will start Sunday's road game against Calgary, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has been in the midst of a cold spell, going 0-2-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .890 save percentage over his last four appearances. However, he'll draw a third consecutive start Sunday and will have a favorable matchup against the Flames, who are averaging a league-worst 1.67 goals per game to begin the season.