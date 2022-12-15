Shesterkin will guard the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin is in line for a challenging opponent in this one, but he'll enter the contest on a four-game winning streak. In that span, he's allowed nine goals on 126 shots for a .929 save percentage, though the Maple Leafs' offense is one of the best in the league and could present the reigning Vezina winner with a tough task.
