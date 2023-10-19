Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will defend the home blue paint versus Nashville on Thursday night, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin has given up seven goals on 73 shots in going 2-1-0 in the early going. He will face the Predators, who have found the back of the net only nine times over four games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Shuts down visiting Coyotes•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to face Coyotes•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Rough night in road loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Earns 100th career win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated to start Thursday•