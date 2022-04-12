Shesterkin is expected to start Tuesday's home clash with Carolina, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has stopped a combined 51 of 52 shots over his last two wins. The 26-year-old is sporting a terrific .941 save percentage and 1.85 GAA through 26 home appearances this season. Since the start of March, he's 9-4-1 with a 2.38 GAA.