Shesterkin will guard the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin took an overtime loss to the Sharks in his most recent start, allowing three goals on 27 shots. He sat out the Rangers' last game to let Jaroslav Halak get a start, but Shesterkin will be back in goal for a matchup with the defending champions. It's a tough draw for the 26-year-old, but he's a strong fantasy option whenever he starts.