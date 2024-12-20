Shesterkin will defend the road crease against Dallas on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has been in a bit of a slump this month, as he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.36 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six appearances in December. He'll face a formidable foe Friday, as the Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game to begin the season.