Shesterkin will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Kings, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin came within 17 seconds of a shutout Saturday in San Jose. He's allowed just seven goals over his last four starts, so he's in one of his best stretches of the season. He'll look to keep it up against the Kings, who have scored 17 times in their last six contests, so this is another favorable matchup for the 26-year-old goalie.