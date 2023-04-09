Shesterkin made 20 saves in a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.
It was his third shutout his season and 11th NHL shutout. Shesterkin has won three straight and eight of his last 10 games, including two shutouts. He's peaking at the right time with the postseason 10 days away.
