Shesterkin made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday. He allowed three goals.

Andrei Svechnikov beat him by banking the puck off his left skate from the behind the goal line for the Canes' first goal. Seth Jarvis broke in and took a perfect feed in the slot, deked Shesterkin and backhanded it just over his blocker. Jordan Staal made it 3-1 at 6:42 of the third when he wired home a loose puck from above the left hash marks after a block near the slot. Shesterkin had a three-game winning streak snapped, but his Hart-worthy season continues.