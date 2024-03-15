Shesterkin made 22 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

He'll shake this game off. Heading into action Thursday, Shesterkin was tied for first in wins (nine), and was alone in first in save percentage (.951), GAA (1.63) and shutouts (three) since Feb. 5. But Igor will go down in the record books as the goalie who was in the blue paint when Brayden Point notched his first-ever six-point game (three goals, three assists).