Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Undefeated in regulation in four
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
It was the Rangers' first regulation win at home since they beat the Blues 3-2 on Nov. 24, 2025 (19 games). Shesterkin isn't the issue in New York -- he's undefeated in regulation since the break (2-0-2), and he's 19-12-6 with a 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage in 38 starts. Wins may get tougher to acquire with guys like Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick likely headed out by deadline.
