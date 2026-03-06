Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

It was the Rangers' first regulation win at home since they beat the Blues 3-2 on Nov. 24, 2025 (19 games). Shesterkin isn't the issue in New York -- he's undefeated in regulation since the break (2-0-2), and he's 19-12-6 with a 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage in 38 starts. Wins may get tougher to acquire with guys like Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick likely headed out by deadline.