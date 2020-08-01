Shesterkin (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes, The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello reports.
This news comes as a complete surprise, as Shesterkin was considered the front-runner to be in goal against Carolina after starting Wednesday's exhibition against the Islanders. At this point it isn't clear how long the 24-year-old backstop will be sidelined, but Henrik Lundqvist will take over as New York's No. 1 netminder until Shesterkin is cleared to return.
