Shesterkin will start on the road versus Seattle on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin is 8-2-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage in 12 starts this season. He stopped 49 of 52 shots over his last two contests, so he's on a bit of a roll. He'll try to keep that going against Seattle, which is tied for 14th-place offensively with 3.25 goals per game.