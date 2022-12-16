Shesterkin made 22 saves in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.
He will go down as the guy who snuffed out Mitch Marner's 23-game scoring streak -- only Michael Bunting got a puck past him. Shesterkin is on a streak of his own -- five straight wins with just one goal allowed in three of those five games. And he made facing the high-threat Toronto offense seem easy.
