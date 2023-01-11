Shesterkin stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Wild.

Shesterkin allowed a pair of goals in the first period but would settle down, allowing just one goal in the third, before picking up the win in a shootout. Shesterkin had been struggling a bit coming into the game, earning just one win in his previous four starts. The 27-year-old netminder is now 19-6-6 with a .916 save percentage this season.