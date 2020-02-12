Shesterkin stopped 42 of 43 shots in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Forced to briefly leave the game to be checked for a concussion, Shesterkin returned to close it out which was a fitting ending considering how well the young netminder played. A ways back in the Metropolitan Division playoff race, the Rangers are prioritizing youth for the remainder of the season, a good sign for Shesterkin. Look for more of the 24-year-old in the weeks to come. Shesterkin is 6-1-0 in his first seven NHL starts.